Cong slams Vijayvargiya on 'dial cops to help workers' remarks

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's alleged remarks that he entertains party workers' requests to secure their release from police custody have triggered a row. State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the remarks of Vijayvargiya, who oversees BJP's affairs in West Bengal, indicated that party's vision for the country.

"Modi-Shah led BJP, is this the vision on New India in the BJP, forcing the police to release BJP workers caught playing cards at 2 in the night," Saluja tweeted. In a viral video of an event in Mandsaur district on Friday, Vijayvargiya is heard saying, "Even when I am in Kolkata, I get phone calls from party workers at 2 am. Some of them say they've been caught by cops while playing cards. The party workers are most important for us, so I have to call concerned police stations to help them." Saluja also shared the video on Twitter.

State BJP state president V D Sharma said his party workers are not involved in such acts. "Kailashji didnt talk about this...I heard it (the video), Kailashji didnt say anything like this," Sharma told reporters.

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya, who was present at Friday's event, said Vijayvargiya didnt talk about getting criminals released. Kailashjis statement was about helping people who are in trouble. Sometimes police unnecessarily pick up people playing cards. The remark was not meant for people involved in gambling, Sisodiya said.