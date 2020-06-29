Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies chamber

Taiwan is a rambunctious democracy and fights and protests inside the parliament building are not uncommon. More than 20 KMT lawmakers occupied the legislature overnight on Monday, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs, saying the government was trying to force through legislation and demanding the president withdraw the nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:11 IST
Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies chamber
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Fighting erupted in Taiwan's parliament on Monday as lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broke through barricades erected by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) who had occupied it to protest against government "tyranny". Taiwan is a rambunctious democracy and fights and protests inside the parliament building are not uncommon.

More than 20 KMT lawmakers occupied the legislature overnight on Monday, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs, saying the government was trying to force through legislation and demanding the president withdraw the nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. Late morning on Monday, DPP lawmakers pulled down the barricades and forced their way in, surrounding the main podium where their KMT opposite numbers had holed up.

There were scuffles and shouting as the KMT, including its youthful new chairman Johnny Chiang, struggled to hold their position. The KMT lawmakers eventually withdrew but denounced their DPP counterparts for using violence against them.

"This is a very dangerous thing. You can't treat lawmaker colleagues like that," KMT lawmaker Wayne Chiang, the great-grandson of late autocratic leader Chiang Kai-shek, told reporters. Wayne Chiang is not related to the party chairman.

DPP lawmakers complained about the defacement of the chamber by the KMT members, including spray-painted slogans in a bright green color and chairs piled high to block doors, posting pictures on social media of the damage. The KMT, trounced in January's parliamentary and presidential elections, began their protest in parliament on Sunday afternoon. The party traditionally favors close ties with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

The KMT said it was protesting the DPP and President Tsai Ing-wen's forcing though bills and Tsai's nomination of her senior aide Chen Chu to head the Control Yuan, an independent government watchdog, calling Tsai's government "more tyrannical than before". The DPP has a large parliamentary majority and has been angered by the targeting of Chen, who was jailed in 1980 for helping lead pro-democracy demonstrations against the then-KMT government when Taiwan was a dictatorship.

"What a nerve!" senior DPP legislator Wang Ting-yu wrote on his Facebook page. Both the DPP and the presidential office condemned the KMT's action, with the DPP saying the KMT was orchestrating a "farce".

The KMT is undergoing a policy revamp to try and win back popular support but faces an uphill struggle. Earlier this month the KMT mayor of the major southern city of Kaohsiung lost a recall vote by a huge margin, in another setback for the party.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Golden State Killer' suspect expected to plead guilty in California

An ex-policeman accused of terrorizing California with a string of murders, rapes and break-ins attributed to a serial predator dubbed the Golden State Killer was expected to plead guilty on Monday at a court hearing set to be held on a uni...

Agreement for Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project signed

A concession agreement for the 600 MW Kholongchhu Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project was signed on Monday, paving the way for the commencement of its construction and other related works. The concession agreement for the projec...

Vada pav vendor hangs self in Palghar

A 45-year-old vada pav vendorallegedly committed suicide on Monday in Palghars Wada area,police saidFamily members found Shailesh Ambawane hanging fromthe ceiling of his bedroom in the morning, Inspector JaykumarSuryavanshi of Wada police s...

India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest umpire to enter ICC Elite Panel

Indias Nitin Menon on Monday became the youngest ever to be included in the International Cricket Councils Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing Englands Nigel Llong. The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020