Extension of PMGKAY shows PM Modi's commitment to welfare of poor: BJP chief J P Nadda

The extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. Describing the extension of PMGKAY as a visionary step, the BJP chief said this shows Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:34 IST
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

The extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced the extension of the PMGKAY, a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till the end of November. Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

Underlining that Modi is leading the country with alertness and sensitivity during the COVID-19 crisis, Nadda, in a series of tweets, said the prime minister should be applauded for saving lives and livelihood amid this pandemic. Describing the extension of PMGKAY as a visionary step, the BJP chief said this shows Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

