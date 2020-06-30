Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP cabinet expansion not happening on Wednesday: CM

Most of the rebels were considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP more than three months ago. Around 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, sources in the BJP had said..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:02 IST
MP cabinet expansion not happening on Wednesday: CM

Amid a speculation that the second expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet will take place on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ruled out such possibility without committing exact timeline. Speculation on July 1 as the day for the much-awaited exercise gained ground in view of Chouhan's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders in Delhi in the last two days.

"It (expansion of cabinet) will not take place tomorrow (Wednesday). It will happen soon," Chouhan told reporters at the BJP office here. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, who has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation, is yet to take charge.

She is likely to reach Bhopal on Wednesday, official sources have said. The initial 'mini' expansion of the cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, nearly a month after Chouhan took oath as the chief minister for a record fourth term.

The BJP came to power in March after Congress's Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister, following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the party. Most of the rebels were considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP more than three months ago.

Around 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, sources in the BJP had said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...

India condemns missile, UAV attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

India on Tuesday condemned the missile and UAV attacks reportedly by Yemeni rebels last week targeting civilian areas in Riyadh and hoped for an early resolution of the conflictSaudi Arabia last week had said that it intercepted ballistic m...

Russia bounty reports, if true, should lead to U.S. sanctions, John Bolton says

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020