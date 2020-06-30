Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. House Republican resists extending coronavirus unemployment benefits

McCarthy was referring to statistics showing many Americans are paid more thanks to the extended unemployment benefits than they earned when they were at work. Instead, he said, the focus should be on getting people back to work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:12 IST
Top U.S. House Republican resists extending coronavirus unemployment benefits
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday it would not be productive to extend extra unemployment benefits that were included in coronavirus relief legislation earlier this year but that expire on July 31. "I don't think it's productive to extend the added money from the federal government. We're finding numerous people... that it's becoming a hardship for individuals to go back to work," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a news conference.

Republicans and Democrats have been debating over what else needs to be done to help the country recover from the economic effects of the novel coronavirus, which led to business closures that left millions of Americans out of work. McCarthy was referring to statistics showing many Americans are paid more thanks to the extended unemployment benefits than they earned when they were at work.

Instead, he said, the focus should be on getting people back to work. "We want incentives. We want all Americans to work. So our focus is to rebuild, to renew and restore America," McCarthy said.

The loss of the safety net of $600 per week looms well before a sustained recovery is likely to take hold from the sudden and deep recession brought by the pandemic. Personal income dropped 4.2% in May.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests -police

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.Some of those who planted the...

Biden attacks Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking in his hometown of ...

Boxer trafficked as a child wins right to stay in the UK after 16 years

A former England boxer who was trafficked from Nigeria as a child and forced into domestic servitude has won the right to remain in Britain after a 16-year legal battle.Kelvin Bilal Fawaz, 32, was granted the right to live and work in Brita...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after decomposed body of elderly woman found

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to police seeking an inquiry report in the death of an 80-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found at her home in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. The elderly woman used to live alone on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020