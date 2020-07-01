Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden attacks Republicans for blocking law on foreign election interference

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday criticized U.S. Senate Republicans for blocking legislation to require campaigns to report offers of foreign election help to the FBI, saying it could open the door to interference in the 2020 contest. Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Republicans had stripped language he added to an intelligence bill intended to prevent actions like those by Russia that U.S. intelligence services concluded were an attempt to undercut Republican President Donald Trump's rival in the 2016 campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 03:43 IST
Biden attacks Republicans for blocking law on foreign election interference

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday criticized U.S. Senate Republicans for blocking legislation to require campaigns to report offers of foreign election help to the FBI, saying it could open the door to interference in the 2020 contest.

Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Republicans had stripped language he added to an intelligence bill intended to prevent actions like those by Russia that U.S. intelligence services concluded were an attempt to undercut Republican President Donald Trump's rival in the 2016 campaign. "This action today can only raise questions about partisan motivation in leaving open the channels for hostile foreign government intervention in our election process," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

U.S. law already makes it illegal for campaigns to accept anything of value from foreign sources. Warner's measure would have compelled them to disclose any offers of aid from a foreign national. Warner said Republican leaders removed the provision ahead of a Senate debate on the intelligence bill, which is being incorporated into the annual National Defense Authorization Act that sets defense policy.

A spokesman for Senator Marco Rubio, the intelligence committee's interim chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia acted to help Trump, a charge that Russia denies and Trump has repeatedly labeled a "hoax."

Bates also noted recent reports that the Trump administration took no action against Russia despite intelligence suggesting it paid bounties to Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan to kill U.S. troops. Trump has said he was not briefed on the bounty allegations.

Warner first introduced the legislation last year after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference. The measure was then blocked by Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who called it a "stunt."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's calls for state-backed 'Black Swan' reinsurance

Black Swan reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyds of London said. Commercial insurance market Lloyds has said insurers worldwide will...

Japan and Britain aim for trade deal by end-July, Tokyo negotiator says

Japan and Britain aim to clinch a trade deal by the end of July and Tokyo wants to secure at least the same automobile tariffs as it has in its existing European Union trade pact, Tokyos chief negotiator said. Japans Foreign Minister Toshim...

LinkedIn users ditch polite networking for real talk on U.S. race and inequity

This is white supremacy. This is institutionalized racism, Aaisha Joseph, an executive assistant in New York City, posted on Microsoft Corps LinkedIn in early June, calling out the Black leadership vacuum at tech giants. In another post on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing 737 MAX development marred by design, communications flaws -U.S. IG report

Boeing Co failed to submit certification documents to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA detailing changes to a key flight control system faulted in two fatal crashes, a long-awaited government report seen by Reuters has found.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020