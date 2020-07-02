Left Menu
MP cabinet expansion: 28 Ministers join Shivraj Singh Chouhan's team

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:26 IST
28 Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. Notably, this is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.

The leaders who became a part of the cabinet are, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh, Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoriya. Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan had returned to Bhopal on Tuesday after staying in the national capital for two days, discussing the cabinet expansion. (ANI)

