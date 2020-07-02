Peace in Kashmir due to abrogation of Article 370: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that there is peace in Kashmir due to the abrogation of Article 370 last year, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a virtual rally in Bihar's Hajipur, the Minister said: "In the last six months, more than 135 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir. Not a single terrorist will be spared till Amit Shah is Home Minister of India... There is peace in Kashmir due to the abrogation of Article 370."

Rai called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "messiah" of the poor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "Mahakaal" for terrorists. "Terrorists in any part of the country will be eliminated and soon India will be a terrorism-free country," he said.

The Minister further hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of speaking the language of China. "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that if the Indian Air Force was used in the 1962 war with China, the result would have been different. China is troubled by the rapid infrastructure development around the Line of Actual Control. The Narendra Modi government is committed for speedy infrastructure development at LAC and such development will continue despite China's protest. But I do not understand why Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and CPM leaders are upset and speaking in China's language," he said.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, China and Pakistan cannot dare to threaten India. The government will not compromise on integrity, safety, and security of the country," Rai said. (ANI)