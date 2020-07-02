Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD urges PM Modi to order probe into 'embezzlement' of ration

In a letter to the prime minister, Badal requested that ration being sent under the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme should be monitored stringently through central observers to ensure that it is not pilfered and sold in the open market or distributed among Congress supporters again. He further urged Modi to take steps to ensure that the poor are not discriminated against during the distribution of central foodgrains.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:15 IST
SAD urges PM Modi to order probe into 'embezzlement' of ration

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the alleged embezzlement of central rations by several Congressmen in Punjab. He also alleged favouritism in the distribution of foodgrains and pulses to Congress supporters.           In a letter to the prime minister, Badal requested that ration being sent under the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme should be monitored stringently through central observers to ensure that it is not pilfered and sold in the open market or distributed among Congress supporters again.

He further urged Modi to take steps to ensure that the poor are not discriminated against during the distribution of central foodgrains. Stating that it was of utmost importance that the central relief be distributed impartially on merit without any politicisation whatsoever, Badal claimed even though the Centre had sent 70,725 metric tonnes of grain, besides 10,000 metric tonnes of pulses to Punjab, the same was not distributed among the people.

“While only 1 per cent of the entire foodgrain stock was distributed during the month of April when curfew was imposed in Punjab and people needed the ration the most, later the Punjab government abrogated its responsibility towards the people and handed over the ration to Congressmen for distribution," Badal alleged. "Subsequently, a major part of the central ration was embezzled by Congressmen even as they distributed part of it to their supporters,” he claimed. He said this worsened the plight of the poor and weaker sections of society who had to rely on social and religious organisations including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for basic food items.

“Had it not been for these good samaritans, there could have been starvation deaths in the state,” Badal said in the letter. The SAD chief urged Modi to constitute a special team which could probe the alleged scam. He said the team could make an on the spot investigation in Punjab, besides asking the state to submit an audit of the entire food stock.

“As per our reports, thousands of tonnes of food stock were never distributed to the poor. The stock of wheat and pulses was shifted to residences of Congressmen and later sold in the open market,” he alleged. Badal claimed that the Punjab government did not distribute the central ration to migrant labourers leading to their exodus from the state..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...

HUL rebrands Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely after dropping word 'fair'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely as Glow Lovely after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while intro...

President Kovind to inaugurate Dharma Chakra Day on Asadha Poornima

After a very successful hosting of Virtual Vesak and Global Prayer Week from May 7- 16, 2020, the International Buddhist Confederation IBC in partnership with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is now celebrating the upcoming Asadha ...

'Is corona virus weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google 

Is corona virus weakening, When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India and Will the coronavirus ever end were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020