SAD urges PM Modi to order probe into 'embezzlement' of ration

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the alleged embezzlement of central rations by several Congressmen in Punjab. He also alleged favouritism in the distribution of foodgrains and pulses to Congress supporters. In a letter to the prime minister, Badal requested that ration being sent under the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme should be monitored stringently through central observers to ensure that it is not pilfered and sold in the open market or distributed among Congress supporters again.

He further urged Modi to take steps to ensure that the poor are not discriminated against during the distribution of central foodgrains. Stating that it was of utmost importance that the central relief be distributed impartially on merit without any politicisation whatsoever, Badal claimed even though the Centre had sent 70,725 metric tonnes of grain, besides 10,000 metric tonnes of pulses to Punjab, the same was not distributed among the people.

“While only 1 per cent of the entire foodgrain stock was distributed during the month of April when curfew was imposed in Punjab and people needed the ration the most, later the Punjab government abrogated its responsibility towards the people and handed over the ration to Congressmen for distribution," Badal alleged. "Subsequently, a major part of the central ration was embezzled by Congressmen even as they distributed part of it to their supporters,” he claimed. He said this worsened the plight of the poor and weaker sections of society who had to rely on social and religious organisations including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for basic food items.

“Had it not been for these good samaritans, there could have been starvation deaths in the state,” Badal said in the letter. The SAD chief urged Modi to constitute a special team which could probe the alleged scam. He said the team could make an on the spot investigation in Punjab, besides asking the state to submit an audit of the entire food stock.

“As per our reports, thousands of tonnes of food stock were never distributed to the poor. The stock of wheat and pulses was shifted to residences of Congressmen and later sold in the open market,” he alleged. Badal claimed that the Punjab government did not distribute the central ration to migrant labourers leading to their exodus from the state..