Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Croatia to hold parliamentary vote amid economic, COVID-19 uncertainties

Croatians vote on Sunday to choose a government whose abiding challenge will be to haul the economy out of recession triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, with an awkward ruling coalition the likely outcome. The centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), led by the incumbent pro-European Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, believes it can re-emerge as the biggest party in the parliamentary election and with the strongest chance to lead a coalition.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:28 IST
PREVIEW-Croatia to hold parliamentary vote amid economic, COVID-19 uncertainties

Croatians vote on Sunday to choose a government whose abiding challenge will be to haul the economy out of recession triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, with an awkward ruling coalition the likely outcome.

The centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), led by the incumbent pro-European Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, believes it can re-emerge as the biggest party in the parliamentary election and with the strongest chance to lead a coalition. A recent opinion poll gave the HDZ 27% of the vote, just ahead of the main opposition Social Democrats (SDP) at 25%. The nationalist bloc Domovinski Pokret (Homeland Movement), led by popular singer Miroslav Skoro, drew just over 10%.

A few smaller parties like the liberals or the conservative Most (Bridge) hoped to garner a few parliamentary seats each. "The top two parties could find it hard to get support in the parliament for a stable cabinet, even more so as Skoro's team, with its radical right-wing rhetoric, seems a difficult potential partner," said political analyst Davor Gjenero.

Plenkovic and SDP leader Davor Bernardic have both ruled out a "grand coalition", each publicly targeting a haul of 60-plus seats in parliament, with at least 76 needed for a majority. But Gjenero said that given the economic crunch Croatia faces in the autumn after tourism recedes and the uncertain course of the COVID-19 pandemic, a broad coalition would likely become the only realistic option.

The economy was lamed by a spring lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus contagion and could contract by up to 10% by year-end, analysts say, driven by a 60-70% downturn in tourism revenue this summer. Tourism generates almost a fifth of GDP. But the election campaign offered little in ideas on how to tackle key economic problems such as heavy dependence on tourism, improving a business climate burdened by high taxes and red tape, or reforming the bloated public sector.

Plenkovic pledged to continue efforts to raise living standards and integrate Croatia more deeply into the European Union, in part by eventually joining the euro currency zone. Bernardic, whose SDP heads a "Restart Coalition" including a few smaller centre-left parties, tried to win over voters by declaring that the removal of as many as 15 ministers during Plenkovic's term in office underscored HDZ incompetence.

Skoro, the populist bloc leader, accuses both top parties of cronyism and economic mismanagement over the past 20 years.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SCENARIOS-Rudderless Lebanon drifts closer to maelstrom

Lebanon is drifting deeper into crisis as it fails to do anything to remedy its collapsing currency and wider financial meltdown, raising big concerns for its stability. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the governm...

4.6 magnitude quake jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology NCS.The tremors were felt at 235 pm today.Earlier on June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai. ANI...

Motorola One Fusion launched: Availability, pricing and Specs

Motorola One Fusion, a watered-down version of the Motorola One Fusion which was launched in early June has officially arrived as the newest member of the Moto One family. The mid-ranger comes with an HD display, a quad-camera system, a 5,0...

Four of family hacked to death in Allahabad village

Four members of a family, including two women in their twenties, were found hacked to death in their house bolted from inside, police said on Friday. The multiple murder took place in Shukul Ka Pura Baraey Harak village under the Holagadh p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020