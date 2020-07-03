Dutch PM Rutte: no necessity to reach European recovery fund deal at July meeting

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that he saw no urgency to reach an agreement on the European Recovery Fund during an EU leaders' meeting set for July 17.

"It is not an absolute necessity for us to get an agreement there" Rutte told journalists after the weekly cabinet meeting. "I don't think we need this crazy hurry," he added.

EU leaders are meet due to meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to haggle over the proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget, the first such in-person talks in months due to health and travel restrictions.