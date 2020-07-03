2 BJP MLAs' supporters protest their non-inclusion in cabinet

Aggrieved over their leaders not getting ministerial berths, supporters of two BJP MLAs staged protests in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a day after the state cabinet's expansion. Supporters of Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain staged a `Jal Satyagraha' in Sagar district, while supporters of Naryawali MLA Pradeep Laria protested at the state BJP's office in Bhopal, demanding inclusion of their leader in the cabinet.

Naryawali in the Sagar district is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. Protesting at the BJP headquarters, Laria's supporters shouted slogans in support of the MLA.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanexpanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting 28 new ministers. BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters bagged 12 slots, which reportedly has not gone down well with sections of the saffron party. MLA Jain's supporters stood in waist-deep water in a pond in Sagar to protest his non-inclusion in the ministry.

The `water satyagraha' was led by Manoj Raikwar, a former member of the BJP's Backward Class Cell. "They have not fulfilled their promise to give representation to the Sagar district in the ministry. It is a betrayal.

"Every time they promise that if they (people of Sagar) ensure victory of the candidate, he or she will be inducted in the cabinet, but nothing happens," Raikwar said. Jain, who is representing Sagar constituency for a third time, told PTI, "It is a natural reaction of workers and local people.

"For the last three decades, people of the regionhave given MLAs, MPs and Mayors to the BJP, but development of the area that was expected never took place. The party leadership must give a thought to people's reaction," he said.