Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 BJP MLAs' supporters protest their non-inclusion in cabinet

Supporters of Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain staged a `Jal Satyagraha' in Sagar district, while supporters of Naryawali MLA Pradeep Laria protested at the state BJP's office in Bhopal, demanding inclusion of their leader in the cabinet. Naryawali in the Sagar district is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:29 IST
2 BJP MLAs' supporters protest their non-inclusion in cabinet

Aggrieved over their leaders not getting ministerial berths, supporters of two BJP MLAs staged protests in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a day after the state cabinet's expansion. Supporters of Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain staged a `Jal Satyagraha' in Sagar district, while supporters of Naryawali MLA Pradeep Laria protested at the state BJP's office in Bhopal, demanding inclusion of their leader in the cabinet.

Naryawali in the Sagar district is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. Protesting at the BJP headquarters, Laria's supporters shouted slogans in support of the MLA.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanexpanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting 28 new ministers. BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters bagged 12 slots, which reportedly has not gone down well with sections of the saffron party. MLA Jain's supporters stood in waist-deep water in a pond in Sagar to protest his non-inclusion in the ministry.

The `water satyagraha' was led by Manoj Raikwar, a former member of the BJP's Backward Class Cell. "They have not fulfilled their promise to give representation to the Sagar district in the ministry. It is a betrayal.

"Every time they promise that if they (people of Sagar) ensure victory of the candidate, he or she will be inducted in the cabinet, but nothing happens," Raikwar said. Jain, who is representing Sagar constituency for a third time, told PTI, "It is a natural reaction of workers and local people.

"For the last three decades, people of the regionhave given MLAs, MPs and Mayors to the BJP, but development of the area that was expected never took place. The party leadership must give a thought to people's reaction," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

CIAL airport installs Rs 36-crore aeronautical ground lighting system

The Cochin International Airport Ltd CIAL has installed an upgraded Aeronautical Ground Lighting system, which enhances visual acuity and provides near-perfect alignment guidance to pilots for approach and landing in inclement weather. Acco...

Noida: Over 1,100 vehicles penalised, 17 impounded for violating COVID-19 curbs

Owners of more than 1,100 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehicles were impounded for similar viol...

Trade stuck at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border, exporters raise concerns

Seeking intervention of the commerce ministry, exporters on Friday raised serious concerns over halting of consignments at the West Bengal-Bangladesh land border saying if the stalemate continues, it would impact bilateral trade. The issue ...

Exports recovering fast as Unlock process gains, Goyal says while addressing EPCs

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today held a meeting, through Video conference, with Office-bearers of Export Promotion Councils EPCs, to discuss and address the issues of exporters, due to Covid-19.Addressing the EP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020