TDP accuses Jagan Reddy govt of conspiring to implicate Kollu Raveendra in YSRCP leader murder case

Former Minister and Telegu Desam Party leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Friday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state of conspiring to implicate former Minister Kollu Raveendra in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:03 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Minister and Telegu Desam Party leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Friday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state of conspiring to implicate former Minister Kollu Raveendra in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam. Rao alleged that the YSRCP government was targeting the backward and weaker sections leaders of TDP. He said that the Jagan government was endlessly acting "political vendetta" against TDP leaders.

"For the last 21 days, TDLP Deputy leader Atchannaidu was being harassed with false cases and arrested. Even his fragile health condition was not being considered. Senior leader Ayyanna Pathrudu was being harassed with fabricated Nirbhaya case. Now Kollu Raveendra is being implicated," he said. Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and wrote: "The YS Jagan government has become a specialist of sorts in filing false ACB cases, SC/ST Atrocity Act, Nirbhaya and others. It has gone a step further by foisting false murder cases on TDP leaders. It is disgusting to see them frame leaders specifically from the backward classes. Why is Jagan so revengeful with the BCs?"

"Atchannaidu was framed. SC/ST atrocity case was slapped on Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Nirbhaya case was foisted on Ayyannapatrudu for no fault of his. Beeda Ravichandra Yadav was attacked by YSR Congress ministers in the Legislative Council itself," he added. Stating that democracy is under serious threat in Andhra Pradesh, he said that TDP condemns these heinous actions of the Andhra government and promises to stand with the BC leaders by all means.

"Kollu Ravindra, a prominent leader hailing from the backward classes, is now being harassed with a false murder case. If TDP leaders do not yield for money/post, they are threatened, intimidated and then the police come knocking with a fake case in hand," he added. (ANI)

