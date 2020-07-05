Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP 'karyakartas' served the poor during lockdown: Jharkhand leaders

Taking part in the "Seva hi Sangathan" online programme participated by the BJPs central leadership, Prakash expressed gratitude to the partys central leadership support to the people of the state. "With instructions of the prime minister and national (party) president J P Nadda, lakhs of BJP karyakartas served the poor, pravasi mazdoor and the needy people during the lockdown period amid coronavirus fear and it is an astounding example in the nations history," Prakash said when his turn came to speak about the party workers service to the people.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 00:20 IST
BJP 'karyakartas' served the poor during lockdown: Jharkhand leaders
Taking part in the "Seva hi Sangathan" online programme participated by the BJPs central leadership, Prakash expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership support to the people of the state. Image Credit: ANI

BJP workers in Jharkhand served the poor and migrant workers during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state party president Deepak Prakash told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Taking part in the "Seva hi Sangathan" online programme participated by the BJPs central leadership, Prakash expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership support to the people of the state.

"With instructions of the prime minister and national (party) president J P Nadda, lakhs of BJP karyakartas served the poor, Pravasi mazdoor and the needy people during the lockdown period amid coronavirus fear and it is an astounding example in the nation's history," Prakash said when his turn came to speak about the party workers service to the people. The Leader of BJPs Legislative Party, Babulal Marandi, said that from Jan Sangh to BJP, it has always been service to the people.

"Crores of BJP karyakartas have taken the pledge to make Bharat Vishwa Guru (world leader). Service to society is partys vow," Marandi said. He added that the inspiration from the BJPs tall leaders and the prime minister the party workers turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity in serving the people.

Jharkhand was among the seven states which participated in the online programme that was also addressed by the prime minister. Modi on Saturday described the BJP's welfare work during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown as the "biggest seva yagya in history" and asserted that the party has come to represent all sections of society due to its service to the people.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FlyToMoon advance to Parimatch League Season 3 final

FlyToMoon earned a rematch with Virtus.pro in Sundays grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3. FlyToMoon punched their ticket to the final after completing a 2-0 victory over HellRaisers in Saturdays lower-bracket final.FlyToMoon poste...

Cycling-Gibbon and Tacey win opening stage of virtual Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton should have rolled into Loudonville in the south-west of the country on Saturday, instead, a virtual version began with riders tackling a 36km computer-generated stage on their home turbo-training bikes.Cycling on...

Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions starting third baseman. The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July 2019, fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of the previous season paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read more to get the latest updates on it.Animal Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020