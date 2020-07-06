Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia's ruling HDZ wins parliamentary vote, majority within reach

Croatia's ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) convincingly won a parliamentary election on Sunday, held at a time of rising coronavirus infections and a sharp economic downturn due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 03:50 IST
Croatia's ruling HDZ wins parliamentary vote, majority within reach

Croatia's ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) convincingly won a parliamentary election on Sunday, held at a time of rising coronavirus infections and a sharp economic downturn due to the pandemic. The official results after around 60% of votes were counted gave the HDZ 68 seats in the 151-seat parliament, while its top opponent, the Social Democrats (SDP) and its small allies, secured 43 seats.

Nationalist and eurosceptic bloc Domovinski Pokret (Homeland Movement), led by popular singer Miroslav Skoro, came third with 15 seats followed by the conservative Most (Bridge) party with eight seats and leftist Mozemo (We can) with six seats. The HDZ will now seek partners to form yet another ruling coalition which analysts believe should not be too difficult given their strong performance.

"They have a pretty comfortable position now as they may be able to choose their partners and may not need to negotiate with their opponents on the right-wing spectrum of the political scene," political analyst Berto Salaj told state television. The HDZ leader and incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the victory brought with it an obligation to work hard.

"Croatia is facing serious challenges which require from us responsibility, knowledge and experience. That is exactly what we have offered to the Croatian voters," he said addressing his party supporters. The new government will have an uphill task to keep a grip on the coronavirus while trying to restore the economy, which is expected to shrink about 10% this year. Tourism revenues are forecast to slump 70%.

Croatia has reported a relatively small number of COVID-19 infections - a little over 3,000 cases and some 100 deaths so far - but infections have accelerated in the past two weeks, with the daily number of new cases peaking at about 80.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Evil Geniuses complete dominant run through cs_summit 6 - NA

Evil Geniuses completed their dominant run through the cssummit 6 Online North America event on Sunday, sweeping Gen.G Esports in the grand final to take home the top prize. After getting an invitation straight into Stage 2 and then droppin...

Heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat

Saurashtra region on Sunday witnessed the wettest day of this monsoon season as districts like Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Heavy rain, which started from early morning, caused water log...

Soccer-Porto hammer Belenenses 5-0 to increase lead over Benfica

Portos Luiz Diaz scored a stunning late goal and Fabio Vieira notched his first for the club with a clever free kick as they hammered visiting Belenenses 5-0 on Sunday, taking their lead over Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga back to ...

UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britains Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts Johns dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020