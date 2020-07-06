Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP for Bharat Ratna to Dalai Lama; says China should free Tibet

BJP’s Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor urged the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian order Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama and called for the freedom of Tibet from China. Earlier too, the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama has been made by several people.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:40 IST
BJP MP for Bharat Ratna to Dalai Lama; says China should free Tibet

BJP’s Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor urged the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian order Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama and called for the freedom of Tibet from China. The Bharat Ratna will be the best gift from the Union government to the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday, said Kapoor, who congratulated the Tibetan spiritual leader on the occasion in Dharamshala on Monday.

“It is a matter of great fortune for the people of the state, especially the people of my constituency, that the Dalai Lama, after the exile from Tibet, settled in McLeodganj,” he said. Supporting the demand for a complete independence of Tibet, Kapoor said the way China has taken over it through excesses is unfortunate.

He said China is habitual of seizing neighbouring territories that is why it is laying claim to Russia’s Vladivostok region even after signing a treaty with it nearly 150 years ago. China should come forward to resolve the border dispute without violence like a good neighbour and “hand over” Tibet to the Dalai Lama, he said. Earlier too, the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama has been made by several people. Shanta Kumar, a senior BJP leader and former CM of Himachal Pradesh, had in April 2019 submitted to the Union Government a letter signed by the MPs of several political parties, supporting the Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama.

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao too had posted just days after the clash between Indian Army personnel and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley that he should be given the award. Historian Ramachandra Guha in a article last year had argued that India should affirm its respect for the Dalai Lama by openly honouring him with the Bharat Ratna. RDK RDK

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...

Eco package, opening up of economy post lock down have begun showing results: Survey

The&#160;opening up of Indias economy post lockdown and implementation of the economic package unveiled by the government have started showing results on the ground with initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses now visi...

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020