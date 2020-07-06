Cong won't let BJP silence opposition: Gehlot

The Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, asking why the saffron party’s leaders are rattled when Rahul Gandhi questions government policies. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan but in opposition at the Centre. Gandhi is doing what a responsible opposition leader should do, seek answers, advise and offer cooperation on matters of national importance, Gehlot said.

"Why are the BJP leaders so much rattled whenever Rahul Gandhi questions the government's wrong policies? What kind of democracy does BJP want- one where nobody sees their mistakes and asks nothing?” he asked. "The INC will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition,” Gehlot tweeted. The chief minister also expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and suggested that the centre run a special awareness campaign like what Rajasthan did.

“It is most worrying that India has now overtaken Russia as the third worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus. The government of India should launch an awareness campaign like the state government has done in Rajasthan,” he said in another tweet..