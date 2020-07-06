Cong workers hold protest against fuel price hike in HP's Hamirpur

The Congress workers staged a protest against the rising fuel prices by pulling a car with ropes in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday. The protest led, by local MLA Rajinder Rana and district Congress chief Rajendra Zar, was held in Sujanpur Tira.

Addressing the protesters, Rana and Zar blamed both the central and state governments for rising prices of the essential commodities. Later, the Congress leaders also handed over a memorandum in this regard to the state government through Sujanpur sub-divisional magistrate.