Cong workers hold protest against fuel price hike in HP's Hamirpur
The protest led, by local MLA Rajinder Rana and district Congress chief Rajendra Zar, was held in Sujanpur Tira. Addressing the protesters, Rana and Zar blamed both the central and state governments for rising prices of the essential commodities. Later, the Congress leaders also handed over a memorandum in this regard to the state government through Sujanpur sub-divisional magistrate.PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST
The Congress workers staged a protest against the rising fuel prices by pulling a car with ropes in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday. The protest led, by local MLA Rajinder Rana and district Congress chief Rajendra Zar, was held in Sujanpur Tira.
Addressing the protesters, Rana and Zar blamed both the central and state governments for rising prices of the essential commodities. Later, the Congress leaders also handed over a memorandum in this regard to the state government through Sujanpur sub-divisional magistrate.
ALSO READ
Congress misleading country over sensitive issue: BJP's Ramchander Rao
Modi's LAC comments 'endorsed Chinese position': Congress
Nadda attacks Sonia Gandhi, says Congress CMs not abiding by her suggestions to roll back petrol prices
PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off
Modi's LAC comments 'endorsed Chinese position': Congress