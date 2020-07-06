Register complaints with us, will send to Centre: BJP to protesters alleging irregularities in cyclone relief distribution

The BJP in West Bengal on Monday launched a website through which people can lodge complaints regarding relief distribution after cyclone Amphan, after protesters alleged large-scale irregularities at the local level in the affected areas. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said those deprived of the aid by the state government should register their complaint on amaderdilipda.in/cyclone-amphan, and he will send the list to the Centre.

@Every day we are witnessing protests across the state over corruption and nepotism in the distribution of aid. So, I would request the victims to directly write to me on my website or through any other means. And I assure them, that I would send the list to the Centre so that they can get justice," he said. He slammed the Trinamool Congress over the allegations of irregularities, alleging that the ruling party in the state was patronising corrupt leaders.

"The TMC has started a new drama of expelling them from the party. How does it matter, whether you expel them or not? Those who have looted public money should be put behind bars," Ghosh said. The state has witnessed protests in several areas of cyclone-battered North and South 24 Parganas districts, and East Midnapore in the past few weeks against local Trinamool Congress leaders over alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials and financial aid.

Several local-level TMC leaders have also been expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in corruption..