Bihar Govt not bothered about COVID-19, only polls: Tejashwi Yadav
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:52 IST
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections. "The coronavirus cases are increasing at a very high rate in Bihar. But the government is neither worried about tests, nor about treatment. The entire government machinery is busy with the upcoming elections. It is hiding figures. If the government does not watch out, then the situation may become more explosive by August-September", Yadav tweeted.
Currently, Bihar has 12,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives. The state elections are slated to be held later this year for 243 Assembly seats. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- RJD
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar hatching plots against oppn, alleges Tejashwi Yadav
Best wishes to those who left: Tejashwi Yadav after 5 RJD MLCs join JDU
Tejashwi Yadav on bicycle leads protest against fuel price hike
In 15 years, there have been 55 scams in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt
Poster attacking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav crops up in Patna on party's 24th Foundation Day