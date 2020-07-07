Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Govt not bothered about COVID-19, only polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:52 IST
Bihar Govt not bothered about COVID-19, only polls: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections. "The coronavirus cases are increasing at a very high rate in Bihar. But the government is neither worried about tests, nor about treatment. The entire government machinery is busy with the upcoming elections. It is hiding figures. If the government does not watch out, then the situation may become more explosive by August-September", Yadav tweeted.

Currently, Bihar has 12,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives. The state elections are slated to be held later this year for 243 Assembly seats. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube showA bench heade...

Diesel price scales new high after 25 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. Diesel price on Tuesday was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marke...

Rupee tumbles 25 paise to close at 74.93 against US dollar

The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency and volatile trade in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows an...

U.S. firms in India not ready to pay digital tax, lobby group says

A lobby group representing U.S. technology giants has said its members are not yet ready to make the first payment of the countrys digital tax due this week, urging New Delhi to defer the move.India in March said all foreign billings for di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020