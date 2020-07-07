Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Tuesday said that Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have instigated riots in Delhi. "Kapil Mishra and BJP have a role in provoking Delhi riots. Due to them, the atmosphere deteriorated and riots took place in Delhi. The police is only targeting people of one side and one particular class,"said Dalwai while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Dalwai also expressed happiness over the Court seeking status report on pleas for FIR against Kapil Mishra in Delhi riots case. "I am very happy with this step of the court that it has asked for a status report about Kapil Mishra," he further stated.

A court in Delhi has issued notices to the cops seeking a status report after three residents of northeast Delhi filed pleas to register FIRs against Mishra and his aides over their alleged role in inciting violence in the area in the month of February. In February, violence erupted at several places in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)