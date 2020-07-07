Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

The US Embassy said Biegun, members of his delegation and the military air crew were being tested for COVID-19 at the base and would proceed to Seoul after confirmation that all had negative test results. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met three times since embarking on high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018.

PTI | Pyongyang | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:24 IST
North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

North Korea on Tuesday said it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy. In a statement released through the North's official Korean Central News Agency, senior North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong Gun also ridiculed "nonsensical" calls by South Korea for revived negotiations between the US and North Korea, saying it has lost its relevance as a mediator.

The State Department said Biegun, who is also President Donald Trump's special representative for North Korea, will discuss cooperation on a range of issues in meetings this week with officials in South Korea and Japan, including the "final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea. Kwon's statement came hours before Biegun arrived at a US air base near Seoul. The US Embassy said Biegun, members of his delegation and the military air crew were being tested for COVID-19 at the base and would proceed to Seoul after confirmation that all had negative test results.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met three times since embarking on high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018. But negotiations have faltered since their second summit in February last year in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability. Amid the stalemate in talks, North Korea has repeatedly said in recent months that it would no longer give Trump the gift of high-profile meetings he could boast of as foreign policy achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.

North Korea has also been dialing up pressure on the South, cutting off virtually all cooperation and blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory last month, following months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.-led sanctions and restart joint economic projects that would help the North's broken economy. "Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face-to-face with US," Kwon said in the statement.

Some analysts believe North Korea will avoid serious talks with the Americans for now and instead focus on pressuring the South in a bid to increase its bargaining power before an eventual return to negotiations after the U.S. presidential election in November. They say North Korea likely doesn't want to make any major commitments or concessions when there is a chance U.S. leadership could change. But Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said the prospects of a fourth Trump-Kim meeting shouldn't be ruled out.

"Normally a US president wouldn't take such a gambit ahead of an election, but down in the polls, Trump has incentive to go ever further off script," he said. Kim may also see a closing window of opportunity if Trump is expected to leave office and could possibly attempt to exchange reversible denuclearization steps for sanctions relief and South Korean investment, Easley said.

Kwon's statement came days after North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui, whom Biegun has described as his potential counterpart when talks resume, insisted the North won't resume negotiations unless Washington discards what it describes as "hostile" policies. She criticised the Trump administration for considering diplomacy with the North as "nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis." Without naming him outright, Kwon also took a jab at Moon, who in a video conference with European leaders last week expressed hope that Trump and Kim would meet again before the U.S. elections. "(Choe's) statement also mentioned the meddlesome man who had again indicated his intention to arbitrate between the DPRK and the U.S.," Kwon said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.(AP) NSA

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's proactive, graded approach ensured plateaued graph of COVID-19 cases: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, July 7 PTI&#160;Indias preemptive, proactive and graded approach ensured a plateaued graph of COVID-19 cases and a significant number of unoccupied beds in the health facilities at any point of time, Union Health Minister Harsh V...

Aurangabad lockdown: Bikes to be seized, riders penalised

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Tuesday said two-wheelers seen on the roads during lockdown between July 10-18 for the coronavirus outbreak will be seized and the riders penalised. He said autorickshaws and ambulance...

124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger return home on IOM-chartered flight

Despite borders closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, 124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger safely returned home last week on a flight chartered by the International Organization for Migration IOM. This adds to the total of over 6,000 stranded ...

Race against time to compensate gay men convicted of sex crimes in Austria

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tobias was 19 when he fell out with his 17-year-old boyfriend, who found another lover, unlocking a chain of events that still scar his life in Austria - a criminal record and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020