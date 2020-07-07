Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar backs PM Modi again, says leadership must take steps to motivate soldiers

A day after disengagement process began between Indian and Chinese armies at friction points Hot Springs and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh, NCP chief said that it was visible through diplomatic channels that China was in the process of withdrawing its troops and it was good.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:38 IST
Pawar backs PM Modi again, says leadership must take steps to motivate soldiers
NCP president Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after disengagement process began between Indian and Chinese armies at friction points Hot Springs and Gogra in Eastern Ladakh, NCP chief said that it was visible through diplomatic channels that China was in the process of withdrawing its troops and it was good. Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the way the government has handled border tensions with China, Pawar hailed his visit to Ladakh last week and said the country's leadership must take such steps to motivate soldiers.

The NCP leader said that it is beneficial if border issues can be resolved through diplomatic channels and India can mount global pressure on China. "In 1962 war when we lost the war, Jawaharlal Nehru went there and Yashwantrao Chavan( who was appointed Defence Minister) went there. Chavan Sahab went there and he motivated the soldiers and a similar gesture was shown by our present Prime Minister this time. Whenever such a situation occurs, the country's leadership must take such steps to motivate soldiers," he said.

Pawar has backed the government even as the party's ally Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have been hitting out at the government over the Chinese build up in Eastern Ladakh. Pawar had snubbed the Congress earlier also and said last month that matters of national security should not be politicised and what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square kilometres of India's territory cannot be forgotten. Congress and NCP are allies in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters in Pune on Tuesday, Pawar said that there were agreements between India and China and shots were not fired by any side during the recent face-offs. Pawar also recalled the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he had stated that the government should try to solve the issue through diplomatic channels.

He said if the issue can be solved without the use of weapons through diplomatic channels and "if we can create global pressure on China, it would be beneficial". "It is visible now that through diplomatic channels they are about to withdraw troops which is good," he said.

Pawar said when he was defence minister in 1993, he went to China and an agreement was reached between the two countries. He said it was decided that if there is difference of opinion on any issue, nobody will use weapons.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, Pawar said people associated with big industries have said that provisions made by the Centre were not enough. "People related to big industries say the provisions done by the Government of India are not enough. They are still facing some problems. For example electricity bill, they are getting huge bills despite lockdown. On one side their losses are there and then such bills are troubling them. They told me about these issues. We will collect this information and will present this information before state leaders," he said.

Pawar said the pandemic has affected all the sectors. He said Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi were among states and union territories more affected by the pandemic and businesses in Pune have also been badly affected. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur: Education dept head clerk held for Rs 50,000 bribery

A head clerk in the education department was arrested on Tuesday in Nagpur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said. He identified the clerk as Upendra Sharadchandra Shri...

Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?

Young Justice Season 4 is a highly anticipated American superhero animated television series fans have been waiting for since August last year. The series debuted with an hour-long special on November 26, 2010, with the airing of the first ...

Florida county votes against giving new home to displaced Confederate statue

Officials of a central Florida county voted on Tuesday to rescind a decision last year to give a new home to a Confederate statue being removed from a gallery in the U.S. Capitol, saying the reversal would bring the community together. The ...

Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said. The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020