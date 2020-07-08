Left Menu
Development News Edition

Party-switching Congressman who pledged loyalty to Trump sparks heated N.J. primary

He is facing challenges from all sides on Tuesday, as Democrats pick a candidate to challenge him in the Nov. 3 election and Republicans choose whether to let Van Drew seek a second term or give the chance to a rival Republican. That is just one of the choices facing voters in the New Jersey primary.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:23 IST
Party-switching Congressman who pledged loyalty to Trump sparks heated N.J. primary

Congressman Jeff Van Drew outraged New Jersey Democrats and delighted Donald Trump last year when he switched parties and pledged his "undying support" to the Republican president. He is facing challenges from all sides on Tuesday, as Democrats pick a candidate to challenge him in the Nov. 3 election and Republicans choose whether to let Van Drew seek a second term or give the chance to a rival Republican.

That is just one of the choices facing voters in the New Jersey primary. They and voters in Delaware are also casting ballots in presidential primaries, although the outcome is not in doubt. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, and Trump has no significant national Republican opposition. Both primaries were postponed because of the novel coronavirus.

Results in the congressional primaries may not be known until later this month. As with other states that have encouraged voters to mail their ballots instead of voting in person because of the pandemic, delays are likely while officials receive, open and tabulate the votes. Voters in other states, including New York, are still awaiting official results from primaries held last month.

In New Jersey's 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City, Van Drew, 67, won as a Democrat in 2018. He left the party a year later after voting against impeaching Trump in the House of Representatives. The lineup of Democrats aiming to replace him includes former schoolteacher Amy Kennedy, wife of former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy and part of the storied political dynasty, who is going up against political science professor Brigid Harrison.

The two have split the state's Democrats: Governor Phil Murphy endorsed Kennedy, while Senator Cory Booker backs Harrison. Three other candidates round out the ticket. All the candidates seethe over Van Drew's switch. When announcing her candidacy, Kennedy said Trump and Van Drew are "symptoms of a bigger sickness infecting our country and our politics."

Even Van Drew's conservative Republican primary opponent, Bob Patterson, hits him for becoming a Republican, saying "Switcheroo Van Drew" is unreliable. Nonpartisan analysts rank the district as leaning Republican.

In New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District, former construction company executive David Richter, 56, and Kate Gibbs, a 34-year-old former county official, are battling to take on Representative Andy Kim, who flipped the district in 2018's "blue wave" midterm election. In its 7th Congressional District, three Republicans, including Thomas Kean Jr., whose father was governor of the state, are vying to go up against freshman Democrat Tom Malinowski in the autumn.

In the northern 5th District, which Democrat Josh Gottheimer flipped in 2016, a progressive Democrat and neuroscientist, Arati Kreibich, is challenging him in the primary. She was endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who ended his presidential bid in April. Another progressive, UBS analyst Hector Oseguera, is running against Democratic Representative Albio Sires in the 8th District. Two other longtime incumbent Democrats also face progressive challengers: housing attorney Russ Cirincione is testing Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, while climate activist Zina Spezakis is taking on Representative Bill Pascrell.

Booker, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, also faces a progressive challenger, Black community activist Lawrence Hamm, who ran Sanders' presidential campaign in New Jersey.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.We have received reports...

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020