RGF: Govt wants to terrorise Congress, says Thorat

The Centre's move to order probe into the alleged violation of laws by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts is aimed at "pressurising" the Congress for raising issues like Chinese "incursion", Maharashtra unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:02 IST
The Centre's move to order probe into the alleged violation of laws by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts is aimed at "pressurising" the Congress for raising issues like Chinese "incursion", Maharashtra unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Wednesday. The government has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by the trusts including Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

The decision was taken nearly a fortnight after the BJP said that the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy. "Why has this inquiry been set up now? The Congress leadership has been questioning the Modi government on Chinese incursions in which our 20 jawans were martyred. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also been questioning the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on hike in fuel prices and on handling of COVID-19 pandemic, but no answers have been given by the government," Thorat alleged.

This inquiry is aimed to terrorise and pressurise the Congress party, but this will not work, said Thorat, who holds Revenue portfolio in the state government. "The Congress will not cow down and will continue to raise it voice for people," he said.

