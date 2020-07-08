Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Libyan migrant centres are like concentration camps; Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump and more

EU must emerge stronger, more united from corona-crisis, Merkel says Preserving basic rights, fostering solidarity, protecting the climate, digitalisation, and Europe's role in the world are Germany's top priorities during its six-month presidency of the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:30 IST
World News Roundup: Libyan migrant centres are like concentration camps; Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Foreign students fret over being sent home after U.S. visa rule

When the phone rang Tuesday morning, Raul Romero had barely slept. The 21-year-old Venezuelan, on a scholarship at Ohio's Kenyon College, had spent hours pondering his options after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that international students taking classes fully online for the fall semester would have to transfer to a school with in-person classes or leave the country.

Libyan migrant centres are like concentration camps, pope says

Pope Francis on Wednesday compared migrant detention centres in Libya to concentration camps, saying the world was being given only a diluted version of how hellish life really was for the people living there. The pope, who has in the past called for the camps to be closed, made his comments in his homily during a Mass to mark the seventh anniversary of his trip to the Italian island of Lampedusa, landing place for many migrants making the perilous crossing from north Africa.

Mexican president to hold first meeting with Trump as U.S. election looms

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for the first time on Wednesday, in a potentially awkward encounter that has drawn flak from some U.S. Democrats unhappy it is coming so close to the presidential election. The leftist leader has brushed off criticism at home to push ahead with plans to meet Trump, a Republican widely disliked in Mexico because of his incendiary remarks about its people.

Thai cabinet backs bill allowing same-sex unions

Thailand's cabinet approved a civil partnership bill on Tuesday that would recognise same-sex unions with almost the same legal rights as married couples, in one of the most liberal moves yet for a largely conservative nation known for its tolerance. If passed by parliament, the legislation would make Thailand only the second place in Asia to allow registration of same-sex unions, with couples able to adopt a child and afforded rights to inheritance and joint property ownership.

France calls for release of Mali opposition leader Cisse

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called for the release of Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who has been held hostage by suspected Islamist militants since March. "France expresses its outrage over Mr Soumaila Cisse's situation. He is the opposition leader, he was candidate in the presidential election and he was taken hostage three months ago and we are strongly calling for his release," Le Drian told the National Assembly when asked about Cisse.

Bosnian Serb government indoctrinating children over Srebrenica, U.N. tribunal head says

The Bosnian Serb government is indoctrinating children with denials of the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica of 8,000 Muslim men and boys, and wrecking attempts at reconciliation, the head of a U.N. court said in an interview. Judge Carmel Agius, president of the court completing war crimes trials stemming from the breakup of Yugoslavia, added unhealed ethnic divisions in Bosnia were driving the younger generation away in their tens of thousands.

Taliban suicide bomber kills three as violence rises despite peace push

A Taliban suicide bomber detonated an explosive-packed military vehicle on the approach to the provincial governor's residence and police headquarters in the Afghan province of Kandahar on Wednesday, killing at least three people, authorities said. Bloodshed is escalating anew in Afghanistan even as the United States tries to broker a peace deal between the Taliban and Afghan government after almost two decades of war.

In Africa, lack of coronavirus data raises fears of 'silent epidemic'

When the new coronavirus hit Tanzania in mid-April, President John Magufuli called for three days of national prayer to seek God's protection from the scourge. Barely a month later, he claimed victory over the disease and invited tourists to return to his East African nation. His rush to reopen came despite alarm from the World Health Organization (WHO) over an almost total lack of information on the spread of the virus in the country of 55 million people, which has one of the region's weakest healthcare systems.

EU must emerge stronger, more united from corona-crisis, Merkel says

Preserving basic rights, fostering solidarity, protecting the climate, digitalisation, and Europe's role in the world are Germany's top priorities during its six-month presidency of the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. "We want Europe to come out of the (coronavirus crisis) more united and stronger," Merkel said in speech to European Parliament lawmakers in Brussels.

China challenges U.S. to cut nuclear arsenal to matching level

China would "be happy to" participate in trilateral arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia, but only if the United States were willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to China's level, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Wednesday. Washington has repeatedly called for China to join in trilateral negotiations to extend New START, a flagship nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia that is due to expire in February next year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman gets stranded in river waters in Jammu, rescued by SDRF, police

A woman was rescued by police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF after she was stuck on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu.She had gone to graze her cattle when the water level of the river suddenly rose, leaving her stranded.A team of SD...

Legal trouble for makers of movie 'Sadak 2'

A complaint has been filed in a Maharajganj court against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community through a poster of their movie Sadak 2. The complaint has been fil...

Turkey: Rescuers find wreck of missing migrant boat in lake

Turkish search-and-rescue teams on Wednesday located the wreck of a boat that was reported missing in a lake in eastern Turkey with up to 60 migrants on board, officials said. The boat was reported missing in Lake Van in stormy weather on J...

After US departure, WHO looking at Germany

In the wake of Americas official departure from the World Health Organization, a former senior director at the U.N. health agency predicted that other countries, particularly Germany, would likely to step in to fill any void left by the sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020