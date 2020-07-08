Maha: BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive in Latur

Maha: BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive in LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:07 IST
BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar has testedpositive for coronavirus in Mahahrashtra's Latur district, asenior official said on Wednesday
Taking to Twitter, the MLA from Ausa Assemblyconstituency said his test reports came out positive for theinfection and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, wherehis condition remains stable.
