Kashmir leader's killing huge loss for party, sacrifice will not go in vain: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that the death of party leader Wasim Bari and his family members in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was a "huge loss" for the party and asserted that their sacrifices will not go in vain.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:08 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said that the death of party leader Wasim Bari and his family members in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was a "huge loss" for the party and asserted that their sacrifices will not go in vain. "We lost Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father & brother in Bandipora, J&K today in a cowardly attack on them. This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family. The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain," Nadda tweeted. Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh. Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said.
