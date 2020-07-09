Left Menu
Nimmagadda Ramesh should be allowed to function as SEC, says BJP

BJP has said that Nimmagadda Ramesh should be allowed to function as state election commissioner (SEC) otherwise it would be the contempt of court.

ANI | Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-07-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 07:38 IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar. Image Credit: ANI

BJP has said that Nimmagadda Ramesh should be allowed to function as state election commissioner (SEC) otherwise it would be the contempt of court. BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that the Supreme Court has rejected the argument of Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh's services in his office.

"Chief Justice of Supreme Court also did not accept the appeal of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh to appoint new SEC through Governor and rejected to give directions as per the Andhra Pradesh Government argument. Hence, first let Ramesh should be allowed to function as SEC, otherwise, it would be the contempt of court as the orders of Honourable High Court has not obeyed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government," he said. "Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's behaviour has shown his malafide intentions against SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh for the last 6 months. The High Court had already given a verdict against the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP government on State Election Commissioner Nimagadda Ramesh removal by limiting the term of his office against the service rules at the time of his appointment by Ordinance against to the Constitution," he said.

The BJP leader said that the High Court had quashed the ordinance of the YSRCP government by commenting that it is against the spirit of the Constitutional provisions. "When the High Court had quashed the ordinance of the YSRCP government by commenting that it is against the spirit of the Constitutional provisions, then automatically Ramesh's services have been in force and Andhra Pradesh Government should provide all the facilities to function him in his office normally," Dinakar said.

"But Government of Andhra Pradesh has been discharging their function negligently without considering Honourable High Court of Andhra Pradesh judgement and appealed in Supreme Court for challenging the verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court about the validity of the Ordinance pertaining to the State Election Commission," he added. (ANI)

