Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong launches protests demanding CM's resignation in gold smuggling case

Inaugurating the protest at Malayankeezhunear here, the Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said: "The Chief Minister who praises and protects his former principal secretary, who has been aiding international smuggling agencies, has no right to continue in the post. We demand that he and the government resign." He also alleged that more than 100 illegal appointments were made in the IT department.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:24 IST
Cong launches protests demanding CM's resignation in gold smuggling case

The Congress on Thursday continued to attack Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the gold smuggling case and launched statewide protests raising various allegations against the IT department besides demanding his resignation. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan sought to target the Congress, alleging that it was Congress leader K C Venugopal who had recommended the absconding woman accused in the case, for a job in a foreign consulate.

Venugopal has rejected the charges. Inaugurating the protest at Malayankeezhunear here, the Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said: "The Chief Minister who praises and protects his former principal secretary, who has been aiding international smuggling agencies, has no right to continue in the post.

We demand that he and the government resign." He also alleged that more than 100 illegal appointments were made in the IT department. "Oneladywith American citizenship is working with the startup mission. Her name is in the voter's list there.

All the backdoor appointments made by the former principalsecretary is known to the CM. The government should explain everything," Chennithala said. BJP state chief K Surendran claimed Vijayan was fooling the people of the State.

"The Chief Minister is fooling the people of the state by sending letters to the Prime Minister. The woman involved in the case is an intermediaryf the CPI(M) in the Gulf region," Surendran alleged.

However, he refused to comment on alleged links of an absconding accused with the BJP. Vijayan had on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the gold seizure.

With the Congress and BJP stepping up their attack,the left government on Tuesday removed M Sivasankar, who was the secretary to the Chief Minister and the IT Principal secretary, after the opposition targeted him for the appointment of a woman official of the IT department, alleged to be the 'kingpin' and who was being investigated by the Crime Branch in another case. According to sources,Central agencies have sought the assistance of Kerala police in finding out the whereabouts of the absconding woman, a former employee of a foreign country's consulate in the state, wanted in connection with the case.

The gold, weighing over 30kg, was seized from a "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at Thiruvananthapuram international Airport recently. The Customs department has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Official sources have said a former employee of the consulate of a foreign country in Kerala was being questioned by the Customs in connection with the seizure .PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt issues notices for sharing of bank details of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife

Switzerland government has issued public notices for sharing of details with India about Swiss bank accounts and other financial assets of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife Renuka following receipt of an administrative assistance...

Correctional Services warns suppliers about PPE scammers

The Department of Correctional Services has warned its suppliers and potential suppliers about scammers pretending to be representatives of the department and issuing fraudulent Request for Quotations RFQs.According to the department, the s...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in...

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020