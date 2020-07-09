EU executive says "significant" differences in Brexit talks

Left Menu
The European Union's executive said on Thursday that "significant divergences" persisted in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021. "We are working hard to overcome the significant divergences that remain between us," a spokesman for the European Commission told a daily news conference.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:18 IST
The European Union's executive said on Thursday that "significant divergences" persisted in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021. Britain left the EU in January and is in a standstill transition period with the bloc to give the two sides time to forge a new relationship on everything from trade to security.

Negotiations have so far failed to bridge gaps over fisheries and fair competition guarantees, among other issues. "We are working hard to overcome the significant divergences that remain between us," a spokesman for the European Commission told a daily news conference. "We are working towards an agreement."

Negotiators meet again in Brussels next week after talks this week in London.

