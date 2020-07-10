Left Menu
Ready to cooperate in Kerala gold smuggling case probe: Cong

Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Friday said that his party leaders are ready to cooperate with any sort of investigation in Kerala gold smuggling case with the Central government agencies.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:17 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Friday said that his party leaders are ready to cooperate with any sort of investigation in Kerala gold smuggling case with the Central government agencies. "We are ready to cooperate with any kind of investigation. The question of whether Congress will co-operate or not is immaterial. Everybody is responsible to co-operate with the investigation when any central agency is conducting. KPCC President and opposition leaders have already sought a probe by the central agencies such as NIA, CBI, DRI, ED," he said while addressing a press conference.

Satheesan also claimed that the Kerala gold market is "controlled by the underworld" and added that the "people involved in the same are able to work with the help of the state government". "There is a need for an investigation about the back door appointments, assignments and contracts in the IT department. This is a business which is supported by the state government. There is a tax evasion of nearly 3,000 crore in Kerala due to gold black chain," the Congress leader added.

Notably, M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, was removed from both the posts after his alleged involvement with the accused Swapna Suresh. On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case, is on the run after the gold was seized from the airport. Suresh was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. Sarith Kumar, another accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6 and remanded to 14 days. (ANI)

