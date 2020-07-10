Left Menu
BOM8 MP-SOLAR-LD MODI India most attractive global market for clean energy: Modi Rewa: India has emerged as the most attractive global market for clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. DEL21 UP-DUBEY-HISTORY The rise and fall of gangster Vikas Dubey Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who met with a gory end in an encounter with the UP STF near here on Friday, conjured the image of a typical don who dabbled in real-estate, won a district-level election and rubbed shoulders with political figures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:11 IST
LEGAL LGD1 SC-ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea in SC claims possibility of his killing by cops New Delhi: Hours before gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard his life and ensure that he is not killed by the cops. FOREIGN FGN10 SINGAPORE-POLLS Singaporeans vote for new Government amid coronavirus pandemic Singapore: Wearing face masks and gloves, Singaporeans were voting on Friday in a general election that is expected to return the ruling party once again to power but the result could be a test for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's handling of the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. By Gurdip Singh FGN9 US-STUDENTS-LD DEMOCRATS 136 congressmen, 30 senators seek reversal of Trump admin’s decision on international students Washington: A group of 136 US Democratic congressmen and 30 senators, including Indian-origin Kamala Harris, has urged the Trump administration to reverse its "cruel" order that bars international students from staying in the country if they do not have in-person classes to attend. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-NCP-OLI Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred for a week over floods Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Friday postponed once again, this time for a week, citing floods in the country, amidst calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements. AAR AAR

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

FACTBOX-Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

A Turkish court is set to rule on Friday on a 1934 presidential decree converting Istanbuls Hagia Sophia into a museum. Two Turkish officials have said they expect the decree to be annulled, paving the way for it to become a mosque again. P...

Gyanendro Ningombam named as Hockey India's officiating president

Gyanendro Ningombam was named as the officiating president of Hockey India in an Executive Board meeting held on Friday. The decision followed the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who stepped down from the position on July 07, citing fa...

COVID-19 effects on economies requires innovative solutions: Gina

The effects of COVID-19 on global economies requires innovative solutions, says Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina.She said that while interventions have been put in place by governments across the world to ste...

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...
