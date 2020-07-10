Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL23 UP-4THLD DUBEY Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP: Police Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. BOM8 MP-SOLAR-LD MODI India most attractive global market for clean energy: Modi Rewa: India has emerged as the most attractive global market for clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

DEL21 UP-DUBEY-HISTORY The rise and fall of gangster Vikas Dubey Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who met with a gory end in an encounter with the UP STF near here on Friday, conjured the image of a typical don who dabbled in real-estate, won a district-level election and rubbed shoulders with political figures. DEL19 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID tally climbs to 7,93,802 New Delhi: India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea in SC claims possibility of his killing by cops New Delhi: Hours before gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard his life and ensure that he is not killed by the cops. FOREIGN FGN10 SINGAPORE-POLLS Singaporeans vote for new Government amid coronavirus pandemic Singapore: Wearing face masks and gloves, Singaporeans were voting on Friday in a general election that is expected to return the ruling party once again to power but the result could be a test for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's handling of the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. By Gurdip Singh FGN9 US-STUDENTS-LD DEMOCRATS 136 congressmen, 30 senators seek reversal of Trump admin’s decision on international students Washington: A group of 136 US Democratic congressmen and 30 senators, including Indian-origin Kamala Harris, has urged the Trump administration to reverse its "cruel" order that bars international students from staying in the country if they do not have in-person classes to attend. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-NCP-OLI Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred for a week over floods Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Friday postponed once again, this time for a week, citing floods in the country, amidst calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements. AAR AAR