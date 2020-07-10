Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for seeking an investigation into the deal for the plot for Maharashtra CM and party chief Uddhav Thackeray's new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:10 IST
Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant speaks to ANI in Mumbai [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for seeking an investigation into the deal for the plot for Maharashtra CM and party chief Uddhav Thackeray's new bungalow opposite Matoshree at Kala Nagar in Bandra.

"I think Nirupam's own party is not taking him seriously. There is no incident where he has made a statement and the party has taken cognizance of it. He has forgotten that Shiv Sena has given him recognition. All I can say is that the elephant will keep walking," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Yesterday, Nirupam had alleged that Rajbhushan Dixit, who sold the plot for Matoshree, has been facing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in money laundering cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Japan urges nightclubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes; Hong Kong to suspend all schools and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases Americans dividedMore than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reu...

4 cops injured in attempt to avert clash, one held

Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk ...

Pondy CM raises concern over Bedi's 'style of functioning' with Centre

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday raised with the Union Home Ministry concerns over the negative stand adopted by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi against his government decisions on various issues during the current COVID-19 pandemi...

Hry to soon launch e-Sachivalaya for allowing virtual meets between public, govt functionaries

The Haryana government is all set to launch e-Sachivalaya system which can be used to seek appointment for meeting ministers and officers virtually, an official statement said. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora informed the system will a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020