Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court places regional governor in pre-trial detention on murder charges

"I have not received any threats," Furgal was quoted as saying by the RBC daily.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:49 IST
Russian court places regional governor in pre-trial detention on murder charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court on Friday ordered that a regional governor who beat a ruling party candidate in a 2018 election be held in pre-trial detention, charged with organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago. Sergei Furgal, governor of the far eastern Khabarovsk region, was detained on Thursday and taken to Moscow. He could face up to life in prison if found guilty of the charges dating from 2004-2005 that also included an attempted murder.

He denies the charges and one of his lawyers told the RIA news agency that he would appeal against the ruling. The judge ruled that Furgal be remanded in custody until Sept. 9.

The hearing was closed to media and the public at the prosecution's request to ensure the safety of Furgal and other participants in the case, several of whom had reported being threatened, the prosecution said. "I have not received any threats," Furgal was quoted as saying by the RBC daily. "I do not see any threat to me from others. As far as others are concerned, I don't know anything about it."

Furgal, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party known as the LDPR and a former lawmaker, was popular in the Pacific region where he swept to power in 2018 after defeating a rival from the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin. Five other members of Furgal's party in Khabarovsk were searched, first deputy chairman of the local parliament and LDPR member Sergei Zyubr was cited as saying by the TASS news agency on Friday.

A petition calling for Furgal's release had gathered more than 35,000 signatures by Friday and his supporters were posting pictures on social media with a message set against the colours of the Khabarovsk region's flag, reading: "I am/We are Sergei Furgal."

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Take Five: A bull with underlying health conditions

1EUROPE FINAL COUNTDOWN Southern European bonds and the euro have rallied hard in the two months since France and Germany mooted a 750 billion-euro 848 billion post-COVID-19 recovery fund. On July 17-18, European leaders meet to hammer out ...

Science News Roundup: Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodiesAs scientists question whether the presence, or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus ca...

Health News Roundup: Japan urges nightclubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes; Hong Kong to suspend all schools and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases Americans dividedMore than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reu...

4 cops injured in attempt to avert clash, one held

Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020