Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka's election chief concerned over delay in enforcing COVID-19 health guidelines for polls

Sri Lanka's top election official Mahinda Deshapriya has expressed concern over the delay in enforcing the COVID-19 health guidelines for the August 5 parliamentary elections, noting that the campaigners were defying measures to contain the spread of the disease which could endanger public safety.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:47 IST
Lanka's election chief concerned over delay in enforcing COVID-19 health guidelines for polls

Sri Lanka's top election official Mahinda Deshapriya has expressed concern over the delay in enforcing the COVID-19 health guidelines for the August 5 parliamentary elections, noting that the campaigners were defying measures to contain the spread of the disease which could endanger public safety. Deshapriya, Chairman of the National Election Commission said that the health guidelines for conducting the elections were announced on June 2 but they have not been legalised through a gazette notification.

The guidelines have been sent by the health authorities to the Attorney General's Department, which would give a nod for them to be gazetted. “What we see now is candidates and their supporters campaigning shoulder to shoulder, they do not keep the required one metre distancing, they do not even wear face masks,” Deshapriya said.

The health guidelines require wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining one-metre distance. The number of people at poll campaign gatherings has also been reduced to a bare minimum. The parliamentary elections in the country are scheduled for August 5 and the campaigning has been at a very low scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to previous elections.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule, and called for snap polls on April 25. However, the election commission in mid-April postponed the elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the island nation. The commission last month informed the apex court that the polls cannot be held on June 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the new date was decided following a unanimous decision reached between the members of the commission.

The elections commission held several mock polls to put into practice health guidelines and on Monday extended the poll time by one hour in view of the pandemic. Over 16 million voters are eligible to vote to elect a 225-member parliament for a 5-year term.

Deshapriya's comments came as Sri Lanka recorded its highest spike for a single day on Friday. As many as 300 cases were reported from a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts from the north central region of the country. Sri Lanka has 2,454 COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19

The Delhi government has decided to cancel all forthcoming semester and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on SaturdaySisodia said these state universities have bee...

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder'

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the highest bidder, saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pa...

Three-day lockdown in Kashipur due to rise in COVID cases

A three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The lockdown which came into effect at 10 am on Saturday will continue till the midnight of July 13, ...

Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 1,387 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,372 while confirmed cases have reached 54,222. The Philippines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020