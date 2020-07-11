Ashok Gehlot should make public how many Congress MLAs are on sale: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the latter's charge that BJP is trying to buy MLAs to topple his government. "Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwriter of this film. He is shooting off BJP's shoulders to corner his party's (state) president. I demand that he makes it public as to how many Congress MLAs, he thinks, are on sale," Union Minister Shekhawat said.

Earlier today, Ashok Gehlot slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "trying to topple the state government" and "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore. "Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot said in a virtual press conference. (ANI)