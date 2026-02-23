Left Menu

Delhi Police Detain Youth Congress Protesters Amid AI Summit Unrest

Delhi Police detained Indian Youth Congress members protesting at the AI Summit. While two were released, more detentions followed. Their protest, accusing the PM of compromising national identity, roused BJP retaliations nationwide. Courts denied bail, extending custody to investigate further protest involvement.

Delhi Police Detain Youth Congress Protesters Amid AI Summit Unrest
Visual from the incdient (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a detailed investigation, Delhi Police released two Indian Youth Congress members from custody following their detention during protests at the AI Summit in Bharat Mandapam. Meanwhile, the authorities continued their operation to detain additional protesters associated with the dissent, which led to recovered protest materials from leader Krishna Hari's vehicle.

The Patiala House Court has rejected bail applications for four individuals, including Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, implicated in the protest that raised anti-national slogans in front of international dignitaries. They are now under five days of police custody for further investigation, especially to locate other participants who evaded arrest.

The situation arises from a provocative protest where Congress members removed their shirts to express their dissent against the alleged compromises of the Prime Minister. This act prompted BJP supporters to stage counter-protests across multiple states. Police assert the need for custody to question the accused further while the defense underscores their political affiliations and peaceful intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

