Poland's Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 11:48 IST
Andrzej Duda (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 51.2% of the vote according to National Electoral Commission data released on Monday. The head of the Commission told a news conference that remaining votes that were still to be calculated would not change the result significantly.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), received 48.8% of the vote.

