Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need thorough, impartial probe to unravel truth: WB Guv on BJP leader's death

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday demanded an impartial probe into the death of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy and said political violence and vendetta seem to continue unabated in the state. He, however, did not resign as CPI(M) legislator in the state assembly. The BJP leader's family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as they suspect that he was murdered.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 12:26 IST
Need thorough, impartial probe to unravel truth: WB Guv on BJP leader's death

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday demanded an impartial probe into the death of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy and said political violence and vendetta seem to continue unabated in the state. Roy was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

"Political violence and vendetta @MamataOfficial shows no signs of abating. Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough, impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence," Dhankhar said in a tweet. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. He, however, did not resign as CPI(M) legislator in the state assembly.

The BJP leader's family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as they suspect that he was murdered. "We think he was murdered. There should be a CBI inquiry into the killing," a family member said.

The state BJP has termed Roy's death a "cold-blooded murder" by the ruling Trinamool Congress party. TMC district president Kanailal Agarwal refuted the BJP's allegations and said it was for the police to investigate the cause of Roy's death.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrains highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer, after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and...

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat

The postal voting for over 700,000 Sri Lankan officers, who will be on duty on August 5 for the parliamentary polls, began on Monday amidst special security measures, following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The voting wil...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: A bull with underlying health conditions

FINAL COUNTDOWN Southern European bonds and the euro have rallied hard in the two months since France and Germany mooted a 750 billion-euro 848 billion post-COVID-19 recovery fund. On July 17-18, European leaders meet to hammer out details....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020