Rajasthan BJP leaders discuss Congress crisis

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, opposition BJP leaders on Tuesday met here to discuss the current situation in the state. A meeting has started at the BJP state office here in which party national joint general secretary V Satish, BJP state president Satish Poonia, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore are present.

"The leaders are discussing the current political situation in the state," the party sources said. The ruling Congress is facing a crisis after rebellion by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and dissident MLAs. Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections. Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents. The Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that 109 MLAs, both of the Congress and others, are in support of the government.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. PTI SDA KJ.