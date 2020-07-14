Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress

The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party. Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline", Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat declared in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:48 IST
Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress

Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been suspended for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline", the party's Maharashtra unit said on Tuesday. The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.

Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline", Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat declared in a statement. Thorat is also a minister in the state, where the Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Soon after the article appeared in a leading English daily last month, the Congress had removed Jha as a party spokesperson..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

France scales down Bastille Day parade in concession to virus

France held a scaled-down Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Pariss Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.Instead, President Emmanuel Ma...

Minimize time taken in admission of COVID patients; give priority to high-risk groups: Delhi govt advisory to hospitals

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical ...

Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart

Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds USD 1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavir...

Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday. 3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today, Indo-Tib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020