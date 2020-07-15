Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plans to speak to Chinese president: Trump

Trump also slammed former vice president Joe Biden, who is his Democratic challenger in the November presidential polls, for being "soft" on China. "By contrast, my administration acted very early to ban travel from China, from Europe, saving all of these lives. "He (Biden) said the idea that China is our competition is really bizarre.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 07:39 IST
No plans to speak to Chinese president: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said of late he has not spoken with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and has no plans to do so. "No, I have not spoken to him, one. No, I do not. I have no plan to speak to them," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.

He expressed anger over China's inability to prevent the spread of the coronavirus out of the country, from where it originated. "Make no mistake, we hold China fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world. Could have stopped it, they should have stopped," Trump said as he also lashed out at the World Health Organization (WHO) for siding with China on this issue.

"They were really a puppet of China," he said. Trump also slammed former vice president Joe Biden, who is his Democratic challenger in the November presidential polls, for being "soft" on China.

"By contrast, my administration acted very early to ban travel from China, from Europe, saving all of these lives. Incredible. And I want everyone to know, I want every citizen to know that we are using the full power of the federal government to fight that China virus and keep our people safe. Through Operation Warp Speed, we will deliver a vaccine in record-breaking time," he said. "He (Biden) said the idea that China is our competition is really bizarre. He is really bizarre. He said China is not a problem. No. Nobody has ripped us off more than China over the last 25, 30 years, nobody close, and he says China is not a problem. Now he takes it all back. Now he wants to be mister tough guy. But for years, 47 years, he never came out against China, never said anything bad, just the opposite," the president said.

He said Biden expresses more fawning praise about China on an ordinary day than about America. "On July 4, Biden attacked the United States and said we had never lived up to the ideals of our fathers, our forefathers or our founding fathers, those founding ideals, and yet he enthusiastically stated that China is a great nation and we should hope for its continued expansion. Well, we all wish well to China, but what China has unleashed on the world, it is hard to even fathom.

"Biden sides with China over America time and time again. And he said on July 4 that American history is no fairy tale, and yet blindly celebrates China, saying few nations in history have come so far, so fast. He is so proud of them. He is so proud of them. Now Joe Biden is pushing a platform that would demolish the US economy, totally demolish it," Trump said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates

Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates Tuesday in races that will help decide control of the cha...

Times editor resigns, saying she was harassed for her ideas

Bari Weiss, an opinion editor at The New York Times, quit her job on Tuesday with a public resignation letter that alleged harassment and a hostile work environment created by people who disagreed with her. Andrew Sullivan, another prominen...

Air New Zealand opens domestic lounge at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand has opened its refreshed domestic lounge at Auckland Airport today.The lounge has 375 seats available for customers.Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Liz Fraser says its fantastic to open the refreshed Auckland Domest...

NZ opposition names new leader two months before general election

New Zealands main opposition party named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesdays surprise resignation of the previous party leader, who had been in the role just over 50 days. The conservative National Party ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020