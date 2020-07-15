Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. She had long been the favourite to challenge Collins, the sole remaining New England Republican in Congress. After entrepreneur Rik Mehta, she is the second Indian-American to have won a Senate primary race this election season.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:43 IST
Indian-American Democrat Sara Gideon wins primary in Maine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has won the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat from the state of Maine and will face incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November elections. Gideon, 48, is currently the Speaker of the Maine State Assembly. She had long been the favorite to challenge Collins, the sole remaining New England Republican in Congress.

After entrepreneur Rick Mehta, she is the second Indian-American to have won a Senate primary race this election season. Both Gideon and Mehta are the first Indian-American to win the primaries in their respective states. Daughter of Indian-American father and Armenian mother, Gideon has already attracted the attention of the entire Democratic Party from across the nation and has raised a massive USD 23 million, which is a Maine record.

Democrats are pinning a lot of hope on her to get them a majority in the Senate. "Thank you, Maine, for choosing me as your candidate to take on Senator Collins in November," Gideon said soon after her massive electoral victory.

Gideon's father immigrated from India and worked as a pediatrician in Rhode Island, where Gideon, the youngest of four children, grew up. She moved to Maine after meeting her husband Ben Gideon, a personal injury trial lawyer with the firm. If elected in November, she will be the second Indian-American woman to be elected to the US Senate. Kamala Harris from California is the first Indian-origin Senator to be elected to the US Senate.

According to local Bangor Daily News, both candidates are likely to be in the national spotlight as Maine is considered a pivotal state for Republicans looking to hold onto the Senate and Collins has become a target for liberals who argue the senator long seen as a moderate has failed to adequately stand up to President Donald Trump. "Tonight, I am one step closer," achieving the goal for which she is running the election, Gideon said in a Facebook live telecast Tuesday night. A broken Washington has failed to take action to address the coronavirus pandemic, she said and alleged that her rival Senator Collins has become part of the establishment.

"Mainers deserve a Senator who brings people together," Gideon said and promised to work with everyone and anyone to get things done. "I'm running for Senate today because I know we can take on our toughest issues and work together to ensure that everyone has access to health care that is excellent and affordable," she said.

"To build an economy that truly works for everyone, putting the interests of working families and small businesses first. To invest in ourselves. And to finally tackle special interests' influence in our politics and return our government to the people," she added. "And as President Trump continues to divide our country, we remember all of the times when Senator Collins enabled and excused his attacks on our democracy," she said.

The US is facing unprecedented challenges right now. The coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the health, safety, and economy of America. And a broken Washington fails to take action because politicians put special interests and partisan politics before the people they're supposed to represent, Gideon said. The US is the worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has infected more than 3.4 million people in the country and killed over 130,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"If we are going to come together and make real progress to improve the lives of people here in Maine and across the country, then we need new leadership," she said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skill is timeless; It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others: PM Modi at Skill India event.

Skill is timeless It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others PM Modi at Skill India event....

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event.

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event....

Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM Oli's remarks on Ayodhya

Criticising Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli over his remark that the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said he may even claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese. Lord Ram belongs to the entire wo...

'The Old Guard' director to helm Viola Davis-starrer 'The Woman King'

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is earning praise for her Netflix action movie The Old Guard, has booked her next gig. Prince-Bythewood is set to direct The Woman King starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.The film is a historical e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020