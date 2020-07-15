Maha: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane ZP
Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said. While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad for the second time, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president, the official said. The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:18 IST
Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said. While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad for the second time, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president, the official said.
The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said. In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Thane Zilla Parishad
- BJP
- NCP
ALSO READ
Maha: 5 Shiv Sena nagar panchayat members join NCP
Kanpur encounter exposes UP government: Shiv Sena
PM Modi's visit to Leh sends good message of solidarity with troops: Shiv Sena leader
Shiv Sena backs UP police on Vikas Dubey's encounter
Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal