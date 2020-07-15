Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Be cool', France's Macron tells hecklers on walkabout

Be cool, don't shout," said Macron, who is struggling to lift low approval ratings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Some of the protesters chanted for him to resign and one repeatedly berated him over police on motorbikes used to control the anti-government "yellow vest" protesters who began taking to the streets from late 2018.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:46 IST
'Be cool', France's Macron tells hecklers on walkabout
President of France Emmanuel Macron. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Accosted by protesters during a Bastille Day walkabout, France's President Emmanuel Macron urged his hecklers to "be cool" in a testy exchange caught in footage that emerged on Wednesday. Macron, who was strolling in Paris' Tuileries Garden with his wife Brigitte after Tuesday's annual parade and presidential address, spent several minutes engaging the "yellow vest" protesters on subjects from police to pension reform.

Nervous bodyguards watched on. "It's a holiday, I'm taking a walk, I'm being respectful ... Be cool, don't shout," said Macron, who is struggling to lift low approval ratings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the protesters chanted for him to resign and one repeatedly berated him over police on motorbikes used to control the anti-government "yellow vest" protesters who began taking to the streets from late 2018. "I wish you a happy July 14th. You can protest, it's a democracy. Have a good day," added Macron, noting that some protests had turned violent.

"I hear you, I've heard what you're asking for, but I'm asking a commitment from you, which is also to be cool - no violence, no stupid stuff, none. If not, we won't get through this." Some people questioned Macron's judgment going out in public on a day when demonstrations were expected.

"It was a verbal confrontation that turned out to be nothing serious, but it could have taken on different proportions," conservative lawmaker Christian Jacob said on RTL radio. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Macron's security had not been compromised.

"He is able to leave the Elysee (palace) to get some fresh air and meet French voters, which is a good thing," he said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hopes China will reconsider threat to sanction Lockheed Martin

Washington USA, July 15 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defence contractor Lockheed Martin. The...

One held in connection with alleged denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga by video channel

One person has been arrested in connection with the alleged denigration of Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn on Lord Muruga, by a video channel on social media, the police said today. The BJP had earlier filed a police complaint against the You...

Coronavirus to ravage economy of Latin America, output to contract 9.1% -UN agency

The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the regions economic output down by 9.1, a United Nations agency said in a report issued on Wednesday.The Economic Commissi...

Double joy: UP twins score same marks in each subject in CBSE Class 12 exams

In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. This remarkable feat w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020