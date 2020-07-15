Left Menu
Rajasthan Cong chief accuses Union minister Shekhawat of petty politics

Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday accused BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of indulge in petty politics after his party failed to “fulfil its intentions” in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:59 IST
Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday accused BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of indulge in petty politics after his party failed to "fulfil its intentions" in the state. Dotasara, who is also the state education minister, said this while responding to the Union minister's remarks that the Congress insulted people of Rajasthan by appointing him its state party chief after the removal of rebel leader Sachin Pilot. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple its government in the state. Shekhawat made the comments in an apparent reference to a controversy over changes in the school syllabus in the state. Shekhawat in a tweet on Tuesday accused the Congress leader of insulting the erstwhile Mewar ruler Maharana Pratap

In response to the BJP leader's comments, Dotasara tweeted, "Gajendra ji, we all know about Maharana Pratap's bravery, you need not to give a certificate." You took to petty politics as your party's intentions failed, he said.

