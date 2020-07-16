Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gowda concedes JD(S) failure in protecting the interest of loyal leaders was a mistake

The JD(S) patriarch made this admission as he called on the leaders and workers to "revitalise" the party that has "lost shine", in a year's time, in the run up to the preparation for the next assembly polls that is likely in 2023. In a letter dated July 14 addressed to loyal party leaders, he also appreciated their work and commitment for the organisation, despite differences that had emerged over the leadership's decision to join hands with the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:58 IST
Gowda concedes JD(S) failure in protecting the interest of loyal leaders was a mistake

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has admitted that the JD(S)' failure in protecting the interest of its loyal leaders while in power was a "mistake", and it has caused "damage" to the party. The JD(S) patriarch made this admission as he called on the leaders and workers to "revitalise" the party that has "lost shine", in a year's time, in the run up to the preparation for the next assembly polls that is likely in 2023.

In a letter dated July 14 addressed to loyal party leaders, he also appreciated their work and commitment for the organisation, despite differences that had emerged over the leadership's decision to join hands with the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "It has been two-and-half years since the assembly election got over (in 2018), election heat will once again begin in a year from now.

Bright future for all those who have worked for the party with commitment, is my desire," Gowda said. He said, "Unfortunately despite our party being partners in the coalition government and having our own H D Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister we failed in protecting your interest, and with a clear heart I accept that it was a mistake.

As you lost morale because of it- it has caused damage to the party." After the 2018 assembly polls the Congress and JD(S) decided to join hands to form a coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, to keep BJP, the single largest party out of power. However, marred by internal differences, rout in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which both parties fought in alliance, and rebellion from within, the coalition government collapsed in July last year.

Noting that COVID-19 and its induced lockdown have brought political activities to halt, Gowda, said, "as I'm unable to share my thoughts with you personally, I'm writing this letter. There is no certainty about how long the current situation will persist," he said, as he told party men not to sit quietly and asked them to get active in their respective assembly constituencies to ensure that they are in constant touch with the people by organising activities at hobli (village) and gram panchayat level.

He asked them to get active on social media to engage with people as it is not possible to organise public events due to social distancing. "Organise such programmes that make people feel that you (leaders) and the party are with them during this difficult time of corona," he added.

Gowda also called on party men to point out "failures" and "anti-farmer" policies of central and state governments to the people and highlight the relevance of a secular and regional party like the JD(S).PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 lakh Indians returned home from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh: MEA

Over one lakh Indians have returned home from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders as part of the central governments Vande Bharat Mission operationalised to evacuate stranded citizens from foreign countries amid the coronavirus-inf...

Babri trial: CBI court records statement of another accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case here on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Santosh Dubey. Dubey, who appeared in person before the court, said he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case by...

Dutch king opens disease exhibition delayed by pandemic

A museum in the Dutch city of Leiden finally opened an exhibition on contagious diseases through the ages on Thursday after a long delay caused by the disease currently sweeping the world COVID-19. Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who briefly ...

Zimbabwe economy to shrink by 4.5% this year on COVID-19, drought

Zimbabwes economy is expected to shrink by 4.5 this year owing to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a brutal climate change-related drought, the finance minister said on Thursday.The crucial mining sector will contract by 4, Financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020