WB Governor acting more dangerously than BJP mouthpiece: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was acting "more dangerously" than a BJP mouthpiece and it doesn't suit someone holding a constitutional post, hours after he criticised the state's education system. Dismissing Dhankhar's charge against the government of being incommunicado, Banerjee said it seemed "we are servants".

"We are in regular touch with the governor. I have spoken to him four times on Wednesday... It's as if we are servants and work taking salaries and we will have to answer (him) every moment. What will the (state) government do -- tackle COVID or continue answering his queries?" Banerjee said at a press conference in state secretariat 'Nabanna'. The chief minister also assured the vice-chancellors of state-run universities that they do not have to worry after Dhankhar warned of action for skipping a meet he had called.

"The vice-chancellor should not worry. All of them are respected and they will continue to work in the manner they have been working. We are with them. They have our 100 per cent support," she said. Banerjee's comments came hours after the governor said the education system in West Bengal is "politically caged".

The chief minister also criticised the governor for his claim that the death of BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy was a political murder. "I will wait till the probe is over. I do not agree with him. I think he either have to prove that it's a political murder or he has no credibility to stay in the chair. I think the governor is acting more dangerously than a BJP mouthpiece," she said.

Further, the chief minister questioned Air India's move to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years. "What's happening? I've never heard of this. Will not the Constitution come into play in this case," she said.