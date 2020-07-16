Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holding elections on time constitutional obligation: JD(U) tells Opposition

State minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary also said "Bihar would not be the only place" to conduct polls during the global crisis, if the state elections were held in October-November, when they are due. He cited conduct of general elections in South Korea and Singapore recently, and upcoming presidential election in the US in November.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:36 IST
Holding elections on time constitutional obligation: JD(U) tells Opposition

Bihar's ruling JD(U) Thursday dismissed the charge that it was insistent on holding assembly polls in time "at the cost of peoples' lives" amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, but said conducting elections timely is a constitutional obligation and the Election Commission must take "an independent call". State minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary also said "Bihar would not be the only place" to conduct polls during the global crisis, if the state elections were held in October-November, when they are due.

He cited conduct of general elections in South Korea and Singapore recently, and upcoming presidential election in the US in November. "For us, peoples' lives and health are paramount. But, holding elections on time is also a constitutional obligation on which the EC shall take an independent call.

"We hope that the Commission will come out with guidelines for protecting the voters and all others involved in the electoral exercise, whenever it chooses to conduct them", Choudhary said here. The minister was addressing a webinar organised by an NGO, Heal India Foundation, on how the state was tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is not that Bihar is going to be the only place where an election will take place during the COVID-19 crisis. General elections were held recently in South Korea and Singapore. Besides, the US is going to have its presidential elections in November", he pointed out. "It is not that we are saying that elections must be held on time because we wish it to be so. We are mindful of the fact that holding elections when the term of an elected House ends is a constitutional obligation. There may be others who want these to be postponed. We would prefer to leave the decision to the EC", he said.

Choudhary, considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was responding to a query from senior journalist and former Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) K G Suresh about the feasibility of holding elections at a time when the pandemic is raging. Opposition parties like the RJD and the Congress have been vehemently demanding postponement of the election and even NDA allies like LJP, headed by Chirag Paswan, have expressed apprehensions, Opposition leaders, especially RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, have been charging the JD (U) with "doing politics over dead bodies" by insisting on elections before the currently assembly's term comes to a close in November-end.

The minister's statement came a day after opposition parties wrote a letter to the Election Commission, apparently reconciled to the possibility of timely polls, demanding that traditional mode of campaign be allowed, instead of limiting electioneering to digital platforms. The letter was signed by state RJD chief Jagadanand Singh, state secretaries of CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) Kunal, Satyanarayan Singh and Awadhesh Kumar respectively, besides HAM state president B L Vaishyantri and RLSP national treasurer Rajesh Yadav.

Grand Alliance sources said leaders of the Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party, which are part of the five-party opposition coalition, were "in agreement but could not be reached for signatures because of lockdown". The letter also expressed apprehensions about fairness and impartiality of polls being affected because of the ECs recent decision to allow voting through postal ballots for some category of voters.

The letter demanded that parties be allowed to hold conventional election rallies and people permitted to attend, with all distancing norms in place. It claimed digital campaigns were tilting the scale in the favour of the ruling JD(U)-BJP campaign which had more resources at its disposal by virtue of being in power.

It also sought scrapping the idea of postal ballots for senior citizens and suggested setting up separate polling booths for them to ensure safety of the age group said to be vulnerable to the viral infection.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Actor Chris Evans, better known as Captain America, made a six-year-old boys day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aun...

UK job losses set to rise sharply as numbers on payroll sink

Unemployment across the UK has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months to levels not seen since th...

Top EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal

Europes highest court ruled on Thursday that a transatlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance in a decision that could disrupt thousands of companies that rely on the agreement.The ruling effectively...

Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate", requires constant verification: Army

China and India are committed to complete disengagement of troops, and the process is intricate that requires constant verification, the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020